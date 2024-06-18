Adelaide Classical Guitar Competition Joins World Federation of International Music Competitions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adelaide Festival Centre announced that Adelaide Guitar Festival’s International Classical Guitar Competition has become a member of the prestigious World Federation of International Music Competitions.

Founded in 1957, the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC) is a global network of internationally recognised organisations dedicated to identifying the most promising young talent in music. The WFIMC provides a forum for dialogue and exchange between its members, provides guidelines and aims for artistic excellence, integrity and fairness, setting a globally recognised standard.

The federation is currently comprised of over 110 international musical competitions and other institutions serving young musicians, based in Geneva the Federation is a member of the International Music Council of UNESCO.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Executive Producer Sarah Bleby: “The Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition was established by our Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan in 2010 and its prestige and reputation have drawn outstanding competitors from across the world. We are thrilled with this new recognition from the World Federation of International Music Competitions; it places us amongst the world’s leading music competitions and our membership will increase our global reach. We look forward to actively participating in the Federation, and to engaged dialogue with fellow members and musicians.”

Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition is the most prestigious guitar competition in the southern hemisphere and has provided career launching opportunities for ten incredible young guitarists, since it began as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival in 2010.

The highly esteemed event has attracted up-and-coming artists from across the globe with past winners hailing from Romania, Ukraine, Italy, Australia and Bulgaria. Recent recipients of the award include 2023 winner Deion Cho from South Korea and 2022 winner Connor Whyte from South Australia.

The prize pool for the 2024 winner includes AUD$10,000 prize money, a coveted Jim Redgate guitar valued at AUD$23,000, and an invitation to perform at an upcoming Adelaide Guitar Festival.

As part of his 2023 prize, Deion Cho was invited to perform at Adelaide Guitar Festival in 2024. Deion who is a sought-after soloist and passionate supporter of contemporary composition will take to the stage at Dunstan Playhouse to perform with classical guitar virtuoso Xuefei Yang on Saturday September 14.

This year’s entrants from around the world will take part in the Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition final which is a free event held on Sunday 15 September in Dunstan Playhouse as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “We have proudly hosted the Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition here in South Australia since 2010 as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival and have provided some exceptional opportunities to emerging guitarists. Our membership with the World Federation of International Music Competitions will help to further promote this world class competition which welcomes guitarists from around the globe to Adelaide – our UNESCO City of Music.”

Adelaide Guitar Festival 2024 opens on September 12 until September 29.

Tickets to Adelaide Guitar Festival are on sale at www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au and via Ticketek.

