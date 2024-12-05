ADDICTED Will Embark on Adelaide Fringe Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ADDiCTED is an original live stage production, described as a music mime dance show. The event will embark on an Adelaide Fringe Stage Show tour.

Mime; Adam Jackson (Jacques) struggles to take control of his life, and with so much to be said, can communicate his story without a word.

Dance; Rosemary Ochtman (Jacques’ friend) has a bubbly façade, and her wavering voice of persuasion will have you guessing. As the voice of Jacque’s wife, the affects are clear.

Music; Sanny Veloo (currently on rotation on Triple M Radio) wonders how his intuitive spark can help and has composed most of the songs, collaborating with Andrew Cooper’s lyrics & some of his own.

Co-writers Andrew Cooper and Karen King strongly believe the cast has played a huge role in further developing the story , along with seasoned bluesman Gus McKay and dramaturg Emilie Collyer which is set in outback Australia.

Andrew says “the mixed media theatre which also includes drama, comedy and emotion, along with the world class cast has given the story a life way beyond his vision. After successfully overcoming a lot of his own addictions, Andrew feels that any stigma around the subject can be put aside. Karen who won The Chancellors Award in psychology at Uni SA has continued to study mental health. Karen feels that “through entertainment, conversations will be started.” 11am sessions at McLaren Vale Heritage Hall and The Garage International @ The Adelaide Town Hall include post show Q & As.

Helped along by an events grant through the Clare and Gilbert Valley Council and the Fringe Fund as an innovative show through Arts Unlimited, the team wish to make the best of their opportunity.

Not everything in the show is obvious, just as you can’t always tell where someone has been. The show may give hope, and people may feel like they are in the actors’ shoes. The combination of music mime and dance may not be seen every day and one thing for certain is that nothing is. Jn Andrew Coopers words, “while you are doing something, you’re not doing something else.”

The ADDiCTED music mime dance world premiere tour starts at the casts doorstep on Thursday 13th March ’25 at George Lane St Kilda Victoria which is already nearly already sold out. The tour continues on the road for The Adelaide Fringe, Friday 14th March, Wehl St Theatre, Mount Gambier 7.30pm : Saturday 15th March, Robe Institute 7.30pm : Sunday 16th March, Victor Harbour Town Hall 2pm , 7.30pm: Monday 17th March, McLaren Vale Heritage Hall 2pm and 7.30pm : Tuesday 18th & Wednesday 19th March, The Garage International @ The Adelaide Town Hall 11am : Thursday 20th March, meet and greet @ The Fringe Honey Pot : Friday 21st March The Garage International @ The Adelaide Tow Hall 7.30pm and 8.45pm : Saturday 22nd March Auburn Institute Clare Valley 7.30pm : Sunday 23rd March Tumby Bay Soldiers Memorial Hall 2pm : D’Faces Youth Arts Whyalla Norrie 7.30pm

