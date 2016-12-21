FORMER BROADWAY KIDS, ALL GROWN UP to Bring Childhood Stars to the Stage at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Former Broadway Kids, All Grown Up on January 17th, 2017, 9:30pm.

Broadway stars celebrate their time as children on the Great White Way. Join some of Broadway's most beloved child stars sharing stories and songs from Les Miserables, 13, Beauty and the Beast and more. Get ready to hear all of your favorites in a hilarious, heartfelt, nostalgic trip down memory lane, and get a glimpse inside what it's really like to be a child on Broadway.

Produced/Directed by Ashley Griffin (creator of the pop culture phenomenon Twilight: The Unauthorized Musical Parody) with musical direction by Martin Landry (Murder For Two National Tour) and featuring an all-star Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway fan should skip!

Featuring:

Allie Trimm (13, Bye, Bye Birdie)

Emerson Steele (Violet)

Audrey Twitchell (Original Playwrights Grey Gardens)

Harrison Chad (Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, Caroline, or Change)

Brooke Sunny Moriber (Parade, Les Miserables, Aspects of Love)

Pierce Cravens (Ragtime, Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol, Titanic, Tom Sawyer)

Brynn Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, In My Life, Grinch, 13, Bye, Bye Birdie)

Hosted by Ben Rimalower, with musical direction by Martin Landry.

Former Broadway Kids, All Grown Up plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 17th 2017, 9:30pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. $75 premium tickets available. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155.

