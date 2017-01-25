Young Professional & Student Programs to Bring Next Generation of Voices to TEDxBroadway

When the sixth annual TEDxBroadway returns Tuesday, March 21, 2017 to New World Stages in New York City , the always sold-out event will be brimming with new ideas, new themes and new members of the Young Professional and Student Programs.

"We want to make sure that as we discuss the future of Broadway, the next generation is in the room to lend their voices and help shape the future of the Broadway eco-system," says Jim McCarthy, CEO, Goldstar and Co-organizer, TEDxBroadway.

Each year, 58 people are invited from a large pool of applicants for the Young Professionals and Student Programs. The goal is to create an environment in which the young professionals and students can network, voice their opinions, insights, and build relationships for later initiatives. The TEDxBroadway Loft and Young Professional Program are being underwritten by The Nederlander Organization and The Shubert Organization.

"The energy that these young professionals contribute I think is just refreshing and we're thrilled to host them every year at TEDxBroadway," adds Damian Bazadona, founder of Situation Interactive and TEDxBroadway Co-organizer.

TEDxBroadway Young Professionals:

Applications are now being accepted for the program. Each selected participant gets one free ticket to TEDxBroadway. They will also be invited into a private social group with opportunities to engage with other young professionals, as well as opportunities to interact with professionals and leaders in the Broadway community before, during and after the conference.

To apply to attend TEDxBroadway 2017 as a Young Professional:

- Submit an application by January 31, 2017 at 11:59pm at www.tedxbroadway.com/young-professionals

- Be under 30-years-old as of March 21, 2017.

- Work in a field that touches the Broadway ecosystem.

TEDxBroadway Student Program :

Select graduate students from area schools including Yale, Brooklyn College, Columbia and NYU will be nominated by their professors to receive a free ticket to TEDxBroadway. They will be invited to also attend meetings and events with the Young Professionals, industry professionals and established leaders in the community surrounding the conference. Their tickets have been underwritten by Disney Theatricals.

TEDxBroadway is co-organized by Damian Bazadona, founder of Situation Interactive and Jim McCarthy, CEO of Goldstar. They are proud to welcome back co-organizing sponsors: Jujamcyn Theaters and Broadway.com.

Additional details are available at TEDxBroadway.com.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event: In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED: TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 26 years ago, TED has grown to support those world-changing ideas with multiple initiatives. At TED, the world's leading thinkers and doers are asked to give the talk of their lives in 18 minutes. Talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Benoit Mandelbrot, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Isabel Allende and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Two major TED events are held each year: The TED Conference takes place every spring in Long Beach, California (along with a parallel conference, TEDActive, in Palm Springs), and TEDGlobal is held each summer in Edinburgh, Scotland. For information about TED's upcoming conferences, visit www.ted.com/registration.

