Will Berkshire Theatre Group's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD Arrive on Broadway?

Michael Riedel of The New York Post has reported that the recently announced revival of the Tony Award winning play, Children of a Lesser God, will arrive on Broadway following its run at Berkshire Theatre Group's 2017 Summer Season.

It is reported that the play's author, Mark Medoff, has signed off on a Broadway revival of the play which would arrive on Broadway within next season.

Kinky Boots producer, Hal Luftig, will be re-tooling the Berkshire production and will bring it to Broadway with the Shubert Organization, who produced the premiere production in 1980 at the Longacre Theater.

Yesterday, Berkshire Theatre Group announced the production of Mark Medoff's Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning play. Children of a Lesser God. will begin performances on Thursday, June 22 at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage. Opening night is set for Saturday, June 24 at 8pm.

This production will feature television and film star Joshua Jackson (TV: The Affair, Dawson's Creek, Fringe; Film: Cruel Intentions, Lay The Favorite; West End: A Life In The Theatre; Off-Broadway: Smart People), Tony Award-winner Stephen Spinella (Angels In America: Millennium Approaches), and acclaimed deaf American actor John McGinty (Off-Broadway: The Healing) and former Miss Deaf America Lauren Ridloff (Wonderstruck), all under the direction of Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (Raisin In the Sun).

Select performances will include an ASL interpreter. To find out more, visit www.berkshiretheatregroup.org.

Additional casting for BTG's 2017 Summer Season includes Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning actress, Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie; TV: Frasier) as Abby Brewster and Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated Mia Dillon (Broadway: Crimes of the Heart) as Martha Brewster, in Arsenic and Old Lace, alongside Harris' real-life husband, Matt Sullivan, as Jonathan Brewster; Katie Birenboim (Off-Broadway: Fiorello!) as Elaine Harper; Stephen DeRosa (Broadway: Hairspray) as Dr. Einstein; Walter Hudson (Broadway: Welcome to the Club) as Mr. Witherspoon and Mr. Gibbs; Gerry McIntyre (Broadway: Once on This Island) as Officer O'Hara; and Walton Wilson (BTG: Benefactors) as The Rev. Dr. Harper and Lieutenant Rooney, all under the direction of Tony Award-nominated Gregg Edelman.

Also, Berkshire Theatre Group is happy to announce new Summer Thursday Barbecues: Million Dollar Quartet Southern Barbecue on June 29th, The Music Man All-American Barbecue on July 20th, and Southside Johnny Jersey Shore Barbecue on August 17th. These three barbecue dinners will take place prior to Thursday night performances and will be available to anyone who purchases the dinner promotion with their performance ticket. Dinners will hold a $50-$60 cost for adults, and $30 cost for students in addition to the performance ticket. All proceeds will benefit BTG Education Programs.

Tickets for Berkshire Theatre Group's Summer Season are now on sale. To purchase tickets, call 413-997-4444, online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org, or by visiting the Colonial Ticket Office located at 111 South Street, Pittsfield. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. Casting is subject to change.

