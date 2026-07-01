Photos: Mduduzi Madela as Simba in THE LION KING on Broadway

Longtime The Lion King cast member Mduduzi Madela assumed the role of Simba earlier this year, and you can now see new photos! Madela has been in the ensemble of the Broadway company covering Simba since 2013, after several years performing in the UK tour, Paris, Las Vegas and the Netherlands. He is the second South African performer to hold the role of Simba in the Broadway company.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

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