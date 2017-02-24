WAITRESS Welcomes Chris Diamantopoulos in the Role of Dr. Pomatter Next Month

The producers of the Broadway hit Waitress have announced that on March 31, TV star Chris Diamantopoulos will star opposite Sara Bareilles as Dr. Pomatter, who inspires expert pie-maker Jenna Hunterson to create an "I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist" pie. Drew Gehling, who created the role of Dr. Pomatter, will play his final performance on March 30. Jessie Mueller, who currently stars in Waitress as Jenna, will play her final performance on March 26.

After a brief - 15 year - hiatus, Chris returns to Broadway where he began his stage career in Les Miserables and The Full Monty. His other theater credits include the National Tours of Music of the Night and Joseph, and regional productions of Evita and Forever Plaid. He can be seen on television in HBO's "Silicon Valley" and "Good Girls Revolt." Chris portrayed Robin Williams in "Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized Story of Mork & Mindy" and his other TV credits include "Episodes," "About a Boy," "The Office," "Arrested Development," "24," and Frank Sinatra in "The Kennedys." His feature film credits include Moe Howard in The Three Stooges, The Art of the Steal, and Man VS. Chris is the voice of Mickey Mouse on the eponymous animated series, for which he received an Emmy nomination. His other animated roles have included "Family Guy," "American Dad," "Justice League," "Skylanders." And Chris loves pie.

Waitress announced last month that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written byAdrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

