Victoria Clark-Helmed Musical THE TROUBLE WITH DOUG Opens Tonight in Denmark

The Trouble With Doug, a new musical from award-winning writers Will Aronson and Daniel Maté, is receiving its European premiere at Denmark's Fredericia Theatre tonight, May 11th, through June 2nd.

The Trouble With Doug is a contemporary, comedic reimagining of Kafka's Metamorphosis in which a happy, healthy young man transforms inexplicably into a giant talking slug. Thrust together awkwardly under the same roof, Doug, his family, and his fiancée all struggle to understand and respond to this strangest of crisis.

The production, directed by Victoria Clark, with associate director/choreographer Sara Brians, also features orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin.

Says, Ms. Clark, "The Trouble With Doug is ultimately about the range of the human experience, surrendering to circumstances in life we can't control, and how we respond to change. Exploring this hilarious and moving material with this remarkable company has been the greatest gift a director could ever hope for."

Will Aronson is a writer and composer whose work includes What I Learned From People (2017 Richard Rodgers Award), Mother, Me & the Monsters (Barrington Stage; Boston Globe Critic's Pick), Bungee Jump (multiple Seoul productions; Best Score, Korean Musical Awards), My Scary Girl (Best Musical, NYMF 2009), Pete the Cat (TheatreworksUSA), and Wind-Up Girl (Ars Nova Uncharted).

Daniel Maté is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and educator, recently returned to Vancouver after ten years in New York City. He has received the Kleban Prize for Most Promising Musical Theatre Lyricist, as well as a Jonathan Larson Grant and the ASCAP Foundation's Cole Porter Award for music and lyrics. Daniel is currently the Composer-Lyricist in Residence for Vancouver's Touchstone Theatre, through April 2017, thanks in part to a generous grant from the Canada Council for the Arts.

Victoria Clark, who won the Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical for The Light in the Piazza, has been associated with The Trouble With Doug as a director since it appeared at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre Festival. Ms. Clark also directed the original musical Newton's Cradle by Heath Saunders and Kim Saunders for the 2016 New York Musical Theater Festival, for which she won the festival's award for Best Director. She has also directed for Texas Opera Theater, Philadelphia Opera, Chautauqua Opera, 92nd St. Y, the John Drew Theater, NAMT, and Pace University.

Sara Brians (Associate Director and Choreographer) was the Resident Choreographer for Matilda on Broadway. She was also the Resident Choreographer for Billy Elliot, the Musical on Broadway and in Chicago and Toronto, where she was integral in the casting, training and maintenance of the child and adult actors and the choreography.

The Danish cast of The Trouble With Doug features Lars Mølsted as Doug. Mr. Mølsted is currently nominated for Denmark's premier theatre award for his performance as Quasimodo in the Fredericia Theatre's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Also appearing are Thomas Jensen, Bjørg Gamst, Ulla Ankerstjerne, and Christian Damsgaard.

Fredericia Theatre, under the leadership of Creative Producer Søren Møller, has established itself as a world-class center for the production and development of new musicals. The theatre will present the world premiere of the stage version of DreamWorks THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in April 2018.

For tickets and more information, visit fredericiateater.dk.

