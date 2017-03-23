VIDEO: Syfy's THE MAGICIANS Features Classic Musical Number from 'LES MIZ'

Mar. 23, 2017  

Last night's episode of THE MAGICIANS on Syfy featured a performance of the LES MISERABLES show-stopper "One Day More." Show-runner John McNamara explains to Vanity Fair, "I was acutely aware that, in the middle of a drama, an audience is not expecting to see a musical number."

He reveals that after ruling out "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl and "something from Hamilton", he settled on a rendition of the LES MIZ classic. Check out the performance below, courtesy of Vanity Fair.

Based on the best-selling novels by Lev Grossman, "The Magicians" centers on Quentin Coldwater and his 20-something friends as they discover their magical abilitiesand unwittingly unleash a dark force that threatens to destroy the magical world as they know it. When Season 2 returns on Wednesday, January 25 at 9/8c, these novice magicians find themselves navigating the enchanted, unpredictable world of Fillory...and thrust into an even more perilous, dark and twisted journey. From Universal Cable Productions, the series stars Jason Ralph as Quentin Coldwater, Stella Maeve as Julia, Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice, Hale Appleman as Eliot, Arjun Gupta as Penny, and Summer Bishil as Margo.

