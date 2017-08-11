VIDEO: Stars of Broadway-Bound ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Are Ready to Chill on the Great White Way

Raise a glass to the stars of the Broadway-bound Escape to Margaritaville in this behind-the-scenes look at how they're feeling about heading to the Great White Way!

The Broadway premiere of Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, begins previews on Broadway on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street), with an official opening night set for Thursday, March 15, 2018. The production of Escape to Margaritaville premieres in New Orleans and makes its way to Houston and Chicago before sailing to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star) leads the company as Tully, and will be joined by Alison Luff (Les Misérables) as Rachel, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You) as Tammy, Eric Petersen (School of Rock) as Brick, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Marley, Don Sparks (Take Me Out) as J.D., Andre Ward (Something Rotten!) as Jamal, along with Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Marjorie Failoni, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

