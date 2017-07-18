VIDEO: See Clive Owen Wax Poetic in New Trailer for Broadway's M. BUTTERFLY

The first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M. Butterfly, directed by Tony Award winner Julie Taymor, stars Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen. M. Butterfly will open on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street) on October 26, 2017. Previews begin on October 7, 2017. Click below to see Owen in a brand-new trailer for the show!

M. Butterfly will feature original music by Academy Award winner Elliot Goldenthal, choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Will Pickens, wig and hair design by Dave Bova, and makeup design by Judy Chin.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous love affair between a marriEd French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

Related Articles