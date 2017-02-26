VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Performs OSCARS 'In Memoriam' Tribute

WAITRESS composer and soon-to-be star Sara Bareilles performed "Both Sides Now" for the "In Memoriam" segment of tonight's THE ACADEMY AWARDS. Previously, Sara performed for the 'In Memoriam' segment of the Emmys in 2014, on THE GRAMMYS with Carole King the same year, and last year on the Tonys with the cast of WAITRESS. Watch the moving tribute video below!

Sara Bareilles joins the cast of Broadway's Waitress in the role of Jenna on March 31. The first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with "Love Song," from her debut album "Little Voice." The single reached No. 1 in 22 countries. Since then she has received six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year, Female Pop Vocal Performance and Album of the Year.

Her book, "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) In Song," was released in 2015 by Simon & Schuster and was a New York Times best seller. Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for "Waitress," receiving a Tony Award nomination for Original Score and a Grammy nomination for Musical Theater Album.

See @SaraBareilles perform the In Memoriam segment on the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ql463kTAak — Alan Henry (@AlanHenry) February 27, 2017



Related Articles