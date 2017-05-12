VIDEO: On This Day, May 12; Happy Birthday, Katharine Hepburn

Today we celebrate the birthday of the most iconic actress of her generation, the legendary Katharine Hepburn.

Best known as one of Hollywood's leading lady for more than 60 years, Hepburn received four Academy Awards for Best Actress. Known for her fiery independence and blunt personality, Katharine Hepburn continues to be an icon of both acting and feminism for generations of women, both onstage and off.

Her Broadway credits include: The West Side Waltz, A Matter of Gravity, Coco, The Millionairess, As You Like It, Without Love, The Philadelphia Story, The Lake, The Warrior's Husband, Art and Mrs. Bottle. These Days, and Night Hostess. S

he was nominated for two Tony Awards, one for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her performance in 1982's The West Side Waltz and her turn as Coco Chanel in the 1970 musical, Coco.

Celebrate Katharine Hepburn and watch she and the cast of "Coco" performing "Always Mademoiselle" on the 1970 Tony Awards.

