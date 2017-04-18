VIDEO: MOANA, FROZEN & More Among Performances from DWTS' 'Disney Night'!

The nine remaining celebrities transformed into some of the most magical Disney characters and celebrated the magnificence of "Disney Night," on last night's DANCING WITH THE STARS. The show opened with a spectacular number, featuring Master of Ceremonies and Season 19 winner, Alfonso Ribeiro singing and dancing to an original song with the entire cast. Additionally, Auli'i Cravalho performed the Oscar-nominated hit MOANA song "How Far I'll Go", written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Check out highlight performances from the night, including:

Simone Biles and her partner Sasha Farber dancing a Contemporary routine to 'How Far I'll Go' by Auli'i Carvalho from MOANA. The pair received a score of 38 out of 40 for the routine.

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy Paso to a live performance of Donny Osmond singing "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" from MULAN.

Heather Morris and Alan Bersten Jazz to "For The First Time In Forever" by FROZEN's Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel.

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater Foxtrot to BEAUTY AND THE BEAST "Evermore" by Josh Groban.

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev Jazz to "That's How You Know" performed by Amy Adams in the film ENCHANTED.

