VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Bringing HAMILTON to LA, #Ham4All & Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by this morning's TODAY to talk about bringing his hit Broadway musical HAMILTON to Los Angeles. The Tony winner also explains how you could be there on opening night as a VIP guest through his recently launched #Ham4All challenge, and chats with Hoda about receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Watch the appearance in full below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The Chicago production of Hamilton opened on October 19. A touring production began a 21-week run in San Francisco in March 2017, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles. A London production will be mounted, also in 2017.

