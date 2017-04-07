VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'The Sweetheart Tree' for Henry Mancini Tribute at the Wallis

Apr. 7, 2017  

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts celebrated the musical legacy of Henry Mancini, one of the world's greatest composers, conductors and arrangers, on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Kristin Chenoweth was one of the featured performers - watch a clip of her singing "The Sweetheart Tree" below!

From "Moon River" to "The Days of Wine and Roses" to the "Peter Gunn Theme," the music of Henry Mancini has helped define American film and television soundtracks for nearly five decades, and earned the legendary composer four Academy Awards, twenty Grammy Awards and numerous other honors, including a U.S. Postage Stamp.

Julie Andrews co-hosted a star studded tribute on the Bram Goldsmith stage, featuring performances and presentations by Patti Austin, Kristin Chenoweth, Clint Holmes, Quincy Jones, Dave Koz, Matthew Morrison and Robert Wagner. Chris Walden led the Henry Mancini Orchestra with a special appearance by John Williams in this unique Los Angeles experience.

The evening not only honored Henry Mancini, but also celebrated Ginny Mancini and the Mancini family with a special performance by the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami - their first Los Angeles appearance since their move to Florida - with all proceeds benefiting the artistic, educational and outreach programs of The Wallis.

