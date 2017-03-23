VIDEO: Josh Gad Crashes LATE LATE SHOW with 'Beauty and the Beast' Musical Parody

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, "Beauty and the Beast" star Josh Gad tried to sing his way into hosting the show, by crashing James' monologue with a musical performance. Watch clips from the appearance below!

Josh Gad lent his voice to Olaf in Disney's Frozen. He originated the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical THE BOOK OF MORMON for which he received a Tony nominee. He also starred on Broadway in SPELLING BEE.

On TV he has appeared in ER, The Daily Show, Modern Family, New Girl, Bored to Death, and Numb3rs. Gad played Skip Gilchrist in the political sitcom 1600 PENN on NBC, and a fictionalized version of himself on FX's The Comedians, alongside Billy Crystal. His film roles include The Rocker, The Internship, 21, Love & Other Drugs, Frozen, Jobs, Pixels, The Wedding Ringer, The Angry Birds Movie, A Dog's Purpose, and the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

Related Articles