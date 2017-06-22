VIDEO: John Benjamin Hickey Talks Emotional Finale Performance of SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

On last night's LATE SHOW, guest John Benjamin Hickey discussed the final performances of Broadway's SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION. "In the last few shows I was trying not to cry," he explained. The actor went on recall one of the most poignant moments in the show which was disrupted by rude audience behavior. "A cell phone went off in the audience that was so loud," he said, adding, "there should be a fine!" Watch the appearance below!

Inspired by a true story, SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION follows the trail of a young black con man, Paul, who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge, saying he knows their son at college.

John Guare's critically acclaimed play Six Degrees of Separation returns to Broadway in a revival starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney ("Mom," The Girl on the Train) as Ouisa and Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, "Manhattan") as Flan. Trip Cullman (Significant Other, Punk Rock) directed the production, which officially opened at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on April 25, 2017.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

