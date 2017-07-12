VIDEO: He Knows Him! Iain Armitage Announces Euan Morton as HAMILTON'S Next King George III

He knows him, that's his dad! Iain Armitage, also known as Iain Loves Theatre, sang a rendition of "I Know Him" from Hamilton today announcing that his dad, Euan Morton, will be joining the Broadway cast later this month as the next King George III.

Check out the video below!

Iain recently starred in HBO's "Big Little Lies," and has appeared on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and the Steve Harvey-hosted kids competition show "Little Big Shots." He is also set to star in the upcoming series "Young Sheldon" on CBS. Of course theater fans know him best for his adorable reviews of Broadway shows.

Euan Morton just finished rocking audiences across America as Hedwig in the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He originated the role of Boy George in the musical Taboo in London and New York for which he was nominated for an Olivier and a Tony Award. In addition, he received a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. Additional Broadway credits include Cyrano de Bergerac and Sondheim on Sondheim. He has numerous Off-Broadway and regional credits, including a production of Measure for Pleasure at the Public Theatre that earned him an Obie Award, and Parade at the Ford's Theatre, for which he won a Helen Hayes Award for his performance as Leo. A favorite recent collaboration was with Tony Kushner and Maurice Sendak on the new musical Brundibar. Euan also has an active concert career. He's released two solo albums and has had the pleasure of singing in many of the best concert venues around the country. www.euanmorton.com

