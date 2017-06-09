BWW Pride
VIDEO: #HAM4BEY Creator Shares 'You Will Be Found' Tribute for Pulse

Jun. 9, 2017  

In honor of the upcoming one year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, #HAM4BEY creator Michael Korte shares a cover of Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found." Check out the video below!

Arranged by David Rowen, the video features vocalists Mario Jose, Vincint, Danielle Withers and Eric Lyn.

Michael Korte is quickly becoming known for creating some of YouTube's most creative work. His viral hits #HAM4BEY & #GAGA4RENT have received worldwide acclaim while hIs talk show, 'City of Michael' is celebrated as the most energized & thoughtful independent interview platform on YouTube. Michael resides in Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram @michaelkorte.

Korte says, "On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed & 53 others were wounded at Pulse in Orlando. The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in United States history & the deadliest incident of violence against LGBT people in U.S. history. One year later, we sing for Pulse. We sing for Orlando. We sing for you. We sing as one. We will not be silenced."

