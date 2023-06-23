10 Musicals & Plays to Stream This Weekend For Pride

Celebrate Pride with some of your favorite plays and musicals this year!

From Kinky Boots to Rent, many shows with LGBTQIA+ representation are available to stream this weekend to celebrate Pride Month. Check out som theatre favorites that you can stream from the comfort of your own home below!

Kinky Boots

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming platform for live theater, streams the filmed edition of Kinky Boots from pop icon Cyndi Lauper and legendary playwright Harvey Fierstein. The musical follows drag queen Lola who recruits an unlikely partner, Charlie, to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! Watch the smash-hit Broadway musical here.

The Prom

Ryan Murphy's movie musical adaptation of the Broadway musical follows a young woman who is banned from her high school's prom after wanting to bring her girlfriend as her date. A team of fading Broadway stars show up to save the day. The film stars Ariana DeBose, Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells, and more. Watch the movie musical on Netflix here.

The Normal Heart

Set in New York City in the early 1980’s, this powerful, passionate and controversial play was the first to treat seriously the poignant and devastating subject of AIDS. The Normal Heart traces Ned Weeks, a gay activist writer, through his fight for visibility and justice for the gay community. Watch HBO's film adaptation of the play here.

Falsettos

Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion. Watch the acclaimed Broadway revival here.

Indecent

Inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Written by Pulitzer Prize Winner Paula Vogel and starring Tony Winner Katrina Lenk. Watch the live capture here.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti and his loving mum shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle mentors him toward his debut stage performance. Watch the movie musical on Prime Video here.

The Birdcage

Armand and Albert have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami drag club. But their pastel tranquillity is shaken when Armand's son announces that he is getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley and that they are all getting together for dinner. Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr and Mrs "Family Values" in time? "The Birdcage" is a non-musical adaptation of the French "La Cage Aux Folles" starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams. Watch it here.

Angels in America

The six episode series adaptation of the iconic play stars Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Justin Kirk, Jeffrey Wright, Mary Louise Parker, and more. As the AIDS crisis explodes in 1980s America, two patients face different challenges. The play explores the look at the social, sexual, and religious implications of the deadly illness. Watch the series adaptation here.

Rent

Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera Rent tells the story of a group of bohemians struggling to express themselves through their art and "measuring their lives in love." Against the gritty backdrop of New York's East Village, these friends strive for success and acceptance while enduring the obstacles of poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. Watch the movie, featuring Anthony Rapp, Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, and more, on Prime Video here.

Trevor the Musical

A filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production, “Trevor: The Musical” follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. “Trevor: The Musical” is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” directed by Peggy Rajski. The short ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. Watch the live capture on Disney+ here.