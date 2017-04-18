THE GLASS MENAGERIE 2016
VIDEO: 'GLASS MENAGERIE' Sally Field Reveals Which Role She Regrets Turning Down

Apr. 18, 2017  

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, Andy Cohen asked guest Sally Field to put on special 'impaired field of vision' glasses and dish on a some blind-item bad celebrity behavior! Later, The Glass Menagerie star reveals which role she regrets turning down. Check out clips below!

Two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello star in Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie on Broadway, also starring Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris. Tony winner Sam Gold directs.

The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

