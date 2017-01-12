VIDEO: First Look - Check Out Exclusive MOANA Bonus Clip, 'Gone Fishing'

As BWW reported earlier this week, Disney Animation Studios will release an all-new sing-along version of MOANA to theaters nationwide on January 27th. In addition, the original theatrical version of the film will be out digitally on February 21 and on Blu-ray March 7.



Today, Dwayne Johnson, who lends his voice to the animated hit, shared a special bonus clip fromm the film entitled "Gone Fishing," which will be included on the digital and Blu-ray versions. Check it out below!

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes "Moana," a sweeping, CG-animated adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds. Directed by the renowned filmmaking team of Ron Clements and John Musker ("The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "The Princess and the Frog") and produced by Osnat Shurer ("Lifted," "One Man Band"), "Moana" set sail in U.S. theaters on Nov. 23, 2016.

