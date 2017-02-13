VIDEO: Exuberant Cynthia Erivo Accepts Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album

At last night's GRAMMY AWARDS, the cast recording of Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE picked up the award for Best Musical Theater Album. During the acceptance speech, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo thanked everyone in the cast, gushing, "those voices are something very special and I can't believe we won a Grammy!" Watch the speech in full below!

Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Hudson are the principal soloists on the album produced by Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders and Jhett Tolentino. Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis are composers/lyricists. Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

John Doyle's production of The Color Purple opened to rapturous reviews on December 10, 2015. The production went on to receive 2016 TONY AWARDS for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Cynthia Erivo). The musical also received Tony nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Danielle Brooks), and Best Direction of a Musical (John Doyle). The Color Purple also received the 2016 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

Reflecting a diverse blend of talented music makers, this year's nominees were selected from more than 22,000 submissions entered. As the only peer-based music award, the GRAMMY AWARDS are voted on by The Academy's membership body of creators across all disciplines of music, including recording artists, songwriters, producers and engineers. Final-round GRAMMY ballots was mailed Dec. 14. THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. James Corden, the Emmy- and Tony Award-winning multi-faceted host of CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden," will serve as host.

Related Articles