VIDEO: Disney Celebrates World Lion Day with New Music Video of 'Be Prepared'

Walt Disney Studios along with David Garibaldi helped celebrate World Lion Day by releasing a special music video of "Be Prepared" from the upcoming Walt Disney's Signature Collection of THE LION KING. See what happens when art, music and dance and all merge together guided by the skillful hand of the world renown performance painter David Garibaldi. THE LION KING. THE LION KING roars to its rightful place in the Walt Disney Signature Collection on Digital Aug. 15 and on Blu-ray™ Aug. 29

An unforgettable story, breathtaking animation, beloved characters and award-winning music, THE LION KING is a Disney classic that follows the adventures of Simba, the feisty lion cub who "just can't wait to be king." But his envious Uncle Scar has plans for his own ascent to the throne, and he forces Simba's exile from the kingdom. Alone and adrift, Simba soon joins the escapades of a hilarious meerkat named Timon and his warmhearted warthog pal, Pumbaa. Adopting their carefree lifestyle of "Hakuna Matata," Simba ignores his real responsibilities until he realizes his destiny and returns to the Pride Lands to claim his place in the "Circle of Life."

The all-star vocal talents-including Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Whoopi Goldberg, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, Ernie Sabella, JoNathan Taylor Thomas, Robert Guillaume, Cheech Marin and Moira Kelly-rip-roaring comedy and uplifting messages of courage, loyalty and hope make this a timeless tale for all ages. Produced by Don Hahn and directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff from a script by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts and Linda Woolverton.

