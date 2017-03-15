VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Darren Criss is 'The Music Meister' in FLASH/SUPERGIRL Musical Episode

Darren Criss guest stars as The Music Meister in THE FLASH and SUPERGIRL musical crossover episode titled "Duet". In the episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose SUPERGIRL (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her.

However, the Music Meister surprises THE FLASH and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can't cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end.

The episode will feature the original song "Runnin' Home to You," penned by the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN). GLEE's Grant Gustin will perform the number. The episode will also include the original song "Super Friends" penned by CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom and performed by Gustin and Melissa Benoist.

Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Aaron Helbing and Todd Helbing. The episode airs Tuesday, March 21st on The CW. Get a sneak peek below!

