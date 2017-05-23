VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs 'For Forever' on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, Tony nominee Ben Platt spoke with host Stephen Colbert about his hit Broadway musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and explained the delicate balance of pouring his emotions into the songs while still allowing the audience to appreciate the beautiful melodies of composers Pasek and Paul. "There's a lot of spit, there's a lot of snot," jokEd Platt after Colbert suggested that audience members in the front row wear a rain poncho for protection. Later, the actor performed the emotional number "For Forever" from the show. Watch the videos below!

Ben Platt recently received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. The show, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.



A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Related Articles