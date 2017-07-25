VIDEO: Cyndi Lauper & Brendon Urie Talk Broadway's KINKY BOOTS

On last night's NIGHTLINE on ABC, Kinky Boots star Brendon Urie, alongside Cyndi Lauper, discussed the rise of Panic! At The Disco and his recent foray into Broadway. Urie made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots earlier this summer and will star in the musical through August 6, 2017. More information on Kinky Boots can be found HERE.

Panic! At The Disco's latest platinum-selling album Death Of A Bachelor was released on January 15, 2016 via DCD2/Fueled By Ramen/Crush Music and is available now HERE

Award-winning internationally acclaimed rock band Panic! At The Disco released their latest album, Death of a Bachelor, in January 2016. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, and Billboard and Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. The song has amassed over 43 million streams to date. Panic! At The Disco have been nominated for multiple awards, including a GRAMMY, Teen Choice Award, Alternative Press Music Award, Kerrang! Award, and MTV Video Music Awards. At the MTV VMAs in 2006, they won the highly coveted Video of the Year trophy for the video for their smash "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."

