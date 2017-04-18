VIDEO: Christian Borle Talks Shocking Demise of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Character on 'Late Show'

On last night's LATE SHOW, Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star Christian Borle explained how former Willy Wonkas Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp have set the chocolate bar very high! "Everybody brings their own experience with it and there are certain things that they want to see," says the actor of theater audiences. Watch the appearance below!

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY began previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28th, with an opening night set for April 23rd Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatreDavid Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

ROALD DAHL's most treasured tale is coming to the land where sweet dreams come true- Broadway- in a delicious new musical! Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous- and mysterious- factory is opening its gates... to a lucky few. It's a world of pure imagination.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Related Articles