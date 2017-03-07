THE PRESENT
VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Says THE PRESENT Is Both Hilarious and Tragic

Mar. 7, 2017  

Cate Blanchett stopped by THE LATE SHOW on CBS to discuss making her Broadway debut in THE PRESENT. "It's about people in a mid-life crisis and nothing could be more hilarious and absurd and tragic, let's face it," said the actress about the Chekhov play. Watch the appearance below!

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Present began performances on Saturday, December 17 at 7:30pm. Andrew Upton's new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's first play, Platonov, The Present is directed by John Crowley and officially opened on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Variously known as Platonov, Wild Honey, Fatherlessness and The Disinherited, Anton Chekhov's first play was not discovered until 1920, some 16 years after the playwright's death. Andrew Upton's adaptation is set post-Perestroika in the mid-1990s at an old country house where friends gather to celebrate the birthday of the independent but compromised widow Anna Petrovna (Blanchett). At the center is the acerbic and witty Platonov (Roxburgh) with his wife, his former students and friends and their partners. They may appear comfortable, but boiling away inside is a mess of unfinished, unresolved relationships, fuelled by twenty years of denial, regret and thwarted desire.

