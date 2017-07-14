VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Broadcasts Trailer for Ivo van Hove-Helmed NETWORK at the National

NETWORK depicts a dystopian media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and horrifying by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976. Now, Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) and director Ivo Van Hove (Hedda Gabler) bring his masterwork to the stage for the first time, with Bryan Cranston (All the Way, for which he won the Tony for Best Actor, Breaking Bad and Trumbo for which he was nominated for an Oscar) in the role of Howard Beale.

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when the ratings soar, the network seizes on their new found populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV.

NETWORK, adapted by Lee Hall, based on the Paddy Chayefsky film, begins previews 4 November with press night 13 November for a run through 24 March at the National Theatre.

Watch a trailer for the production below!

