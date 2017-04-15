VIDEO: Broadway's Belle Susan Egan Sings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Movie Songs at 54 Below!

"The Broadway Princess Party" has just released a new video celebrating Broadway's original 'Belle,' Tony Award-nominee Susan Egan! In the video, hosted by Tony Award-nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala and shot by Nessie Nankivell, Susan is interviewed about the new 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action film, then sings one of the new songs added to the film, "How Does A Moment Last Forever," and, for the finale, she is joined by an all-star cast of 'Broadway Princess Party' alumni for a medley of songs from the musical.

The video features Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on the cello, and Susan is joined on-stage by Christy Altomare, Catherine Charlebois, Courtney Reed, Carrie St. Louis, Laura Osnes, Adrienne Warren, Teal Wicks, and Alexandra Zorn. The musical arrangements are by Benjamin Rauhala, appearing on the piano.

Susan Egan has traversed all four corners of the entertainment industry, making powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music.



She was last seen on Broadway in the title role of Thoroughly Modern Millie; she won critical acclaim as Broadway's (longest-running) "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret; originated the starring roles in Triumph of Love and State Fair; and most notably, received both Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as Broadway's original Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Among her regional credits, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Sondheim's Putting It Together at the Mark Taper Forum, Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and reprised her role of Belle for the Los Angeles premiere of Beauty and the Beast. She has also performed in solo concerts all across the country and sung with over thirty symphony orchestras with appearances at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and multiple engagements at the Hollywood Bowl.



In animation, Egan gave the sultry voice to Meg in Disney's Hercules, sang the role of Angel in Lady and the Tramp II, and translated two Japanese blockbusters into English for famed animation director Hayao Miyazaki: Gina in Porco Rosso, and Lin in Spirited Away, which won the 2003 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

