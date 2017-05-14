2017 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY! Day 28- Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin Stage a Broadway Revolution!

May. 14, 2017  

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Director Matthew Warchus and composer Tim Minchin are both Tony nominees for this year for Groundhog Day, a time bending musical with a tremendous heart, but their first trip to the big show came in 2013 when they brought a miracle of a musical, Matilda, to the Shubert Theatre.

Following the adventures of a little girl who is remarkable in more ways than one, Matilda enchanted audiences for 1.555 performances. The show nabbed thirteen Tony Award nominations and scooped up four, including special Tony Honors for the four young actresses who created the title character for the Broadway stage.

Let's get a 'little bit naughty' for Day 28 of our countdown and see this 'revolting' performance from the cast of Broadway's Matilda.

