VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 11: Carol Channing Joins the Tony Parade

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Though all-around legend Bette Midler is currently getting in step eight times a week as Dolly Levi in the hit revival of Jerry Herman's Hello Dolly, the titular character's first Tony appearance happened in came about in 1964 when Broadway's original Dolly, Carol Channing stepped out to sing the show's anthem, "Before the Parade Passes By."

The original production of Hello Dolly opened on January 16, 1964 at Broadway's St. James Theatre. It received eleven Tony nominations and won ten, including the now-defunct Tony for Best Producer which went to the Abominable Showman himself, David Merrick.

Don't let the parade pass you by! Check out this flashback to the 1964 Tony's and get in step with the original fast-talking matchmaker, Miss Carol Channing.

