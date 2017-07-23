Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 23
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 23, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
7/24/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ACTORS' PLAYHOUSE AT THE MIRACLE THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Actors' Playhouse Productions, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 OPEN in TOUCHSTONES at Arden Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Submission in SKELETON CREW at Center Stage Associates
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in XANADU at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SHE LOVES ME at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Singers in SHE LOVES ME at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Submission in CLEO at Alley Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Submission in HAMLET **Revised** at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2017 Submission in ANGELS IN AMERICA, PARTS 1 AND 2 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2017 Submission in INDIANA REPERTORY THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Indiana Repertory Theatre, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2017 OPEN in CABARET at Arden Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2017 Submission - Dancers in GYPSY at North Carolina Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LONELY PLANET at Keen Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE HOME PLACE at Irish Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/26/2017 Submission in OF MICE AND MEN at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/26/2017 Submission in ALLEGIANCE at East West Players
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD RIVERS OF LIGHT - Morning Session at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD RIVERS OF LIGHT - Afternoon Session at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ROMEO & JULIET at Westport Country Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PARADISE at Passage Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN and CHRISTMAS VOYAGER at Westchester Broadway Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in RAGTIME at Marriott Lincolnshire
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 Submission in NEWSIES at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2017 Stage Manager in THE SUITCASE UNDER THE BED at Mint Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author Audition Roundup