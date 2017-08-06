Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Aug. 6
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, August 6, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
8/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PUBLIC THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at The Public Theatre
8/7/2017 OPEN Female Singers in HOLIDAY VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
8/7/2017 OPEN Male Singers in HOLIDAY VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
8/7/2017 - 8/8/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FREEFALL THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at FreeFall Theatre Company
8/7/2017 Submission in FIREFLIES at Long Wharf Theatre
8/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in CENTER THEATRE GROUP MONTHLY at Center Theatre Group
8/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA at The New Group
8/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS at Manhattan Theatre Club
8/7/2017 Submission in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Indiana Repertory Theatre and Syracuse Stage
8/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MARY'S WEDDING at First Folio Theatre
8/8/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in HOLIDAY VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
8/8/2017 - 8/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Singers in MAMMA MIA at 5th Avenue Theatre
8/8/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAMMA MIA at 5th Avenue Theatre
8/8/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE AMATEURS at Vineyard Theatre
8/8/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in RIVERSIDE THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Riverside Theatre
8/8/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Westside Upstairs Theater
8/8/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Westchester Broadway Theatre
8/8/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Westchester Broadway Theatre
8/8/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Westchester Broadway Theatre
8/8/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in 11TH HOUR THEATRE COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at 11th Hour Theatre Comany
8/9/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAMMA MIA at 5th Avenue Theatre
8/9/2017 - 8/10/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE MUSEUM OF BROKEN RELATIONSHIPS at Staged Reading
8/9/2017 - 8/10/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PHOENIX THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Phoenix Theatre
8/10/2017 OPEN Female Singers in HOLIDAY VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
8/10/2017 OPEN Male Singers in HOLIDAY VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
8/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodspeed Opera House
8/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodspeed Opera House
8/10/2017 - 8/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in REINER READING SERIES at Musical Theatre West
8/10/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in WP THEATER FALL MAINSTAGE SHOW at Women's Project & Productions, Inc.
8/10/2017 - 8/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD 2016-17 SEASON at Washington Stage Guild
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
