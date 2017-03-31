WAITRESS
Up on the Marquee: Sara Bareilles Watches Over Times Square in New WAITRESS Billboard

Mar. 31, 2017  

Multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony nominated singer-songwriter and New York Times best-selling author Sara Bareilles, who composed the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway show Waitress, will make her Broadway acting debut tonight, March 31 in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson for a limited engagement of 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017. Joining her are TV star Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, who inspires the expert pie-maker to create an "I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist" pie, and beloved Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Earl, Jenna's ne'er-do-well husband.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Check out Bareilles' new Times Square billboard below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Billboard unveiling for "Waitress" starring Sara Bareilles in Times Square on 3/31/2017 in New York City.

Theatre Billboard unveiling for "Waitress" starring Sara Bareilles

