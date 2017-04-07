Umphress, Harcourt, Park and More Cast in Douglas Carter Beane's HOOD: THE ROBIN HOOD MUSICAL ADVENTURE at Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announced today casting details for the world premiere of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, a new musical comedy written and directed by five-time Tony® nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn. Nick Bailey will play Robin Hood alongside Broadway stars Alysha Umphress (Broadway's On the Town); Sydney James Harcourt (Broadway's Hamilton: An American Musical and DTC's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Wiz) as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Ashley Park (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George) as Marian. Performances begin on Thursday, June 29 and run through August 6, with press night on Friday, July 7. Tickets for Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 880-0202.

Completing the cast for Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure is Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Tiana Kaye Johnson (Electra, A Christmas Carol 2016, Dreamgirls) as Lady Jane; Billie Aken-Tyres as Much; Ricco Fajardo as Gamble Gold; Ian Ferguson as Alan A'Dale; Beth Lipton as Lady Anne; Luke Longacre as Little John and Chris Ramirez as Friar Tuck. The role of Will Scarlet will be announced at a later date.

Beane, who re-invented Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, joins up with Flinn, his collaborator from DTC's wildly popular production of Give it Up that was later re-named Lysistrata Jones for its Broadway run. The dynamic duo return to Dallas to bring a twist on the ancient legend of Robin Hood in Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure. Audiences will learn what makes a hero in this hilarious and stirring world-premiere musical with stories of rebellion, hope and love.

The creative team of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure includes set design by Tony® Award-winner John Lee Beatty (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), costume design by Gregory Gale, sound design by Tony® Award-winner John Shivers (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), choreography by Joseph Pizzi and Robert Bianca, music direction and supervision by Brad Simmons and puppet design by James Ortiz

Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org or by phone at (214) 880-0202. All performances of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure will take place at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

Related Articles