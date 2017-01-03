UPDATE: Debra Messing Says WILL & GRACE Revival 'Nothing Beyond Talks' For Now

At the close of 2016, frequent WILL & GRACE guest star Leslie Jordan shared that rumors of a revival of the hit NBC comedy were indeed true. In an interview with radio station KPBS, the actor, who received an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie on the show, was asked if "perhaps" the show would be coming back. Jordan replied, "Not perhaps...absolutely." The Broadway veteran went on to reveal that NBC had greenlit 10 episodes of the series which would begin shooting this July.

Yesterday, Debra Messing, who portrayed Grace Adler on the show, took to Twitter to say her co-star misspoke when he shared his news, adding that as of today, the idea of a revival was "nothing beyond talks."

Back in September, WILL & GRACE fans were delighted to watch a special election-themed webisode of the long-running NBC sitcom, featuring Megan Mullally, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack reprising their characters Will, Grace, Karen and Jack. Since that time, rumors have been circulating that the fearsome foursome will head back to NBC for an all-new season of the series.

Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, WILL AND GRACE followed the relationship between best friends Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), a straight interior designer. It was broadcast on NBC from September 21, 1998 to May 18, 2006, for a total of eight seasons. During its original run, "Will & Grace" was one of the most successful television series with gay principal characters and was the recipient of 16 Primetime Emmy awards over the course of its run.



All four actors have appeared on Broadway in recent years. Megan Mullally recently starred in IT'S ONLY A PLAY, while Hayes took on the role of God in AN ACT OF GOD. In 2012, McCormack appeared in THE BEST MAN and Messing made her Broadway debut in the 2014 romantic comedy OUTSIDE MULLINGAR.

