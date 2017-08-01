Tovah Feldshuh Romps Into Feinstein's/54 Below Tonight with AGING IS OPTIONAL

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tovah Feldshuh in AGING IS OPTIONAL tonight and Thursday, August 1st & 3rd, 2017.

AGING IS OPTIONAL is an age-defying romp. Some people call them decades; Tovah calls them her collected works. It's an hour of Juvederm for the soul, a booster for the heart and a probiotic of laughter! Under the musical direction of James Bassi and the direction of Jeff Harner, Ms. Feldshuh sings songs from Stephen Schwartz and Carole King to Dar Williams and Judy Collins to explore all paths to the full life movement and the delay of decrepitude.

James Bassi (Musical Director) is a composer whose music has been performed by such noted artist like Judy Collins and Frederica von Stade, as well as the Orchestra of St. Luke's and Voices of Ascension. He has been the pianist and arranger for Deborah Voigt, Jesse Norman, Ute Lemper and, as he says, "happily, Tovah Feldshuh." Mr. Bassi has received numerous composition grants and his music is published by Oxford University Press. His work has been performed at venues from Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall to the Vatican in Rome. He has served as Musical Director in productions at Lincoln Center Theater, York Theatre, numerous Off-Broadway and regional productions, as well as serving as a frequent rehearsal pianist for New York Philharmonic.

Jeff Harnar (Director) has previously directed Tovah Feldshuh's "Aging is Optional," Celia Berk's "You Can't Rush Spring," (MAC & BroadwayWorld Awards) and "Manhattan Serenade," and Anna Bergman's "You and the Night and the Music." For the Mabel Mercer Foundation Jeff directed the Cole Porter revue "It's De-Lovely" at both The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center and The Yale University Theatre. In the UK, Jeff was Artistic Director and Host of three seasons of "The American Songbook in London" at The Jermyn Street Theater and Pizza on The Park. For "The Theatre Guild at Sea" Jeff directed their Amazon Cruise featuring Patricia Neal, Cliff Robertson and Rue McClanahan. This summer Jeff will be on the teaching faculty of The St. Louis Cabaret Conference. Jeff is also the winner of the 2015 and 2016 Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Male Vocalist. Visit www.jeffharnar.com for more.

Tovah Feldshuh in AGING IS OPTIONAL plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 1st and 3rd, 2017. There is a $60 - $115 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Acclaimed Broadway, film and two-time Emmy nominated television star (The Walking Dead, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Salvation, Law & Order) Tovah Feldshuh returns by popular demand with her show, Aging Is Optional at Feinstein's/54 Below.

For her work on the New York stage, from YENTL to SARAVA! and LEND ME A TENOR to GOLDA'S BALCONY and IRENA'S VOW, she has earned four Tony nominations for Best Actress and won four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Obie, the Theatre World Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, and the Helen Hayes Award for Best Actress. On October 3, 2004, GOLDA'S BALCONY became the longest-running one-woman show in the history of Broadway, a record it still holds. Most recently, she stopped the show as the trapeze-swinging Berthe in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Pippin. As Jason Zinoman of The New York Times raved, "No one earns more laughs than the marvelous Tovah Feldshuh."

Tovah is currently starring as Naomi Bunch in the Golden Globe-winning hit, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on the CW, where she can be seen singing the dignified showstopper: "Where's the Bathroom!" From the bathroom in West Covina to the Oval Office in Washington D.C., she has also joined CBS' new series SALVATION as President of the United States Pauline Mackenzie.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

