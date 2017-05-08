Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 5/7-5/8/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, May 8, 2017 - Monday, May 8, 2017. Catch up below!
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/5 - IN THE HEIGHTS in DC, 42ND STREET in Denver, TITLE OF SHOW in Baltimore and More!
The Rumor Is True! ANASTASIA Will Open in UK, Germany, Russia, Japan & More; US Tour Plans Underway!
Broadway Bricks Artist Releases Sets for All Tony Nominees
Arielle Jacobs and Curt Hansen to Star in World Premiere of BETWEEN THE LINES at Kansas City Rep
Ramin Karimloo Shares Rehearsal Video of Colm Wilkinson's One Night Only Appearance as The Bishop in LES MIS
OSLO Big Winner at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Full List!
|
1)
Breaking News: HELLO, DOLLY! & COME FROM AWAY Top Outer Critics Circle Winners; Full List!
by BWW News Desk - May 08, 2017
Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators for media covering New York theatre announced today its award winners for the 2016-17 season in 27 categories. (more...)