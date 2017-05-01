Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 4/30-5/1/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, May 1, 2017 - Monday, May 1, 2017. Catch up below!
It's Going to Be a Bumpy Night: Cate Blanchett to Star in Ivo van Hove Stage Adaptation of ALL ABOUT EVE
Children of Rock to Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour; Dates Announced!
Breaking: HELLO, DOLLY!, ANASTASIA, COME FROM AWAY Lead the Pack in Drama Desk Awards Nominations!
Photo Flash: First Look at Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield & More in ANGELS IN AMERICA
Cynthia Erivo is One Oscar Away from EGOT Following Daytime Emmy Win
VIDEO: Watch Josh Groban & Cast of 'GREAT COMET' Perform Live on 'Today'