Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 4/30-5/1/2017

May. 1, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, May 1, 2017 - Monday, May 1, 2017. Catch up below!


  • It's Going to Be a Bumpy Night: Cate Blanchett to Star in Ivo van Hove Stage Adaptation of ALL ABOUT EVE
  • Children of Rock to Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour; Dates Announced!
  • Breaking: HELLO, DOLLY!, ANASTASIA, COME FROM AWAY Lead the Pack in Drama Desk Awards Nominations!
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield & More in ANGELS IN AMERICA
  • Cynthia Erivo is One Oscar Away from EGOT Following Daytime Emmy Win
  • VIDEO: Watch Josh Groban & Cast of 'GREAT COMET' Perform Live on 'Today'

