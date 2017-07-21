Tony Winner Kevin Spacey to Portray Gore Vidal in New Netflix Biopic

Variety reports that recent Tony Award host Kevin Spacey will take on the role of famed writer Gore Vidal in a new Netflix original biopic. Titled GORE, the project is now in production in Italy. Michael Hoffman will helm the film which will be set in the 1980s and follow the late American author, playwright, and political candidate. Oscar winning AMADEUS production designer Patrizia Von Brandenstein has also signed on.



Vidal, who passed away five years ago, has been the subject of several documentaries, including Nicholas Wrathall's 2013 film "Gore Vidal: The United States of Amnesia." The Netflix project marks the first feature film about his life. Among his works which have appeared on Broadway are THE BEST MAN, A CATERED AFFAIR and WEEKEND.



Award-winning producer and actor, Kevin Spacey, received a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Supporting Actor in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers." Spacey has also starred in the Broadway and West End productions of "Long Day's Journey into Night," opposite his mentor Jack Lemmon; as well as the title role in the Sam Mendes production of "Richard III," which toured to 12 cities around the world as part of the three year Old Vic/BAM/Bridge Project. He was made a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to theatre. He has also won the Evening Standard and Olivier Awards for Best Actor for his role in "The Iceman Cometh." He is best known for his Emmy winning role in Netflix's HOUSE OF CARDS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

