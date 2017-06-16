Tony Winner Glenn Close to Star in New Amazon Zombie-Themed Comedy Pilot

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Glenn Close, currently reprising her role as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of SUNSET BOULEVARD, will star in Amazon's half hour comedy pilot SEA OAK. Picked up in March, the pilot is described as a zombie drama and family revenge comedy.



Close will portray Aunt Bernie, described as "a meek, unmarried woman with no children in working-class Rust Belt City who dies tragically in a home invasion. Compelled by sheer force of dissatisfaction, she comes back from the dead full of rage and determined to get the life she never had. She proceeds to inflict a range of demands on what's left of her nuclear family, including a quasi-stripper nephew and two feckless nieces, who live in a low-end subsidized hellhole of a housing complex called Sea Oak."



The project marks the Emmy winner's first series regular role since her five-season run on FX's DAMAGES. Close earned two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for best lead actress in a drama for her role as as Patty Hewes in the series. Her film credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, Fatal Attraction, The Natural and The Big Chill. She will soon be seen on the big screen in The Wife.

Close is the recipient of three Tony Awards for THE REAL THING, DEATH AND THE MAIDEN and 1994's SUNSET BOULEVARD. Her other Broadway credits include A DELICATE BALANCE, THE PLAY WHAT I WROTE and BARNUM.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

