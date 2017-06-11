Tony Talk: Best Featured Actor in a Play, Michael Aronov

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Michael Aronov has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Oslo. This marks the actors first Tony nomination and win. His other Lincoln Center Theater credits include Golden Boy (Belasco Theatre), and Blood and Gifts (U.S. premiere).

The actor's other theater credits include First Born by Lyle Kessler (world premiere; The Actors Studio), his solo show Manigma (Harold Clurman Theatre), Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire (Europe), Mauritius (world premiere; Elliot Norton Award), Jean in Miss Julie (Cherry Lane), The Late Henry Moss by Sam Shepard (NY premiere; Signature), Dionysus in The Bacchae 2.1 (Flea Theater), Spain (Lucille Lortel), Edgar in King Lear. Film: The Drop, Amexicano, Lbs., Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Half Magic (upcoming). TV: "The Americans" (three seasons), "Madam Secretary" (recurring), "Quantico," "Reign," "Gun Hill" (series regular), "Elementary," "Person of Interest," "The Good Wife," "Blue Bloods," "White Collar," "Without a Trace," "The Closer" (recurring).

We're in the winners room with Aronov below!

