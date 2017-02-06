Tony Danza to Encore STANDARDS & STORIES at Feinstein's/54 Below

Beloved stage and screen star Tony Danza (TV's "Taxi" & "Who's The Boss"; Broadway's Honeymoon In Vegas) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Tony Danza: Standards & Stories for six performances only: February 24 & 25, March 17, 18 & 31 and April 1 at 7pm.

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories is a cabaret act combining timeless music with wit, storytelling, and the undeniable charm that has made Danza a beloved star of stage and screen around the world. Accompanied by a four-piece band, Danza will perform a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as numbers from his recent star turn in the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas, while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. Tony debuted Standards & Stories last year to a sold out audience in New York City.

"I am thrilled to return to Feinstein's/54 Below, such a terrific venue to see a show," Danza said. "Nothing beats playing in New York."

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 24 & 25, March 17, 18 & 31 and April 1 at 7pm. There is a $75-85 cover charge, $110 VIP seating, $140 premium seating and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/tony-danza-standards-stories-2.

Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, "Taxi" and "Who's The Boss," Tony Danza has also established himself as a song and dance man, and recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with the New York Times calling his performance "sly genius," and a "career high". Among his past successes, Tony has starred on Broadway in the The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and opposite Kevin Spacey in The Iceman Cometh, and starred in beloved films such as Angels In Outfield, She's Out of Control, and Hollywood Knights. Tony is currently filming season one of "There's Johnny!" for NBC's streaming site Seeso. The series is set behind the scenes at "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," from "Mad About You" creator Paul Reiser. It's slated to premiere in 2017, 55 years after Carson's first appearance in "The Tonight Show" and 25 years after his last show. Danza plays Freddie de Cordova, the executive producer of "The TonightShow." He's old-school Hollywood (think martinis and cigarettes) and the reigning authority. Danza has a special connection to the role, as he was a frequent guest of Carson's on "The TonightShow" and even guest-hosted multiple times.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. LLocated at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

