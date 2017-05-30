Tony Awards Will Air Internationally on Four Continents!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast on four continents thanks to The Fremantle Corporation and the official international broadcast partners for the 71st Annual Tony Awards. The telecast will air across the globe.

INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTS:

United Kingdom - Elaine Paige will host a special program on BBC Radio 2 covering the 71st Annual Tony Awards, including performances from the ceremony.

Canada - Bell's CTV - Sunday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Latin America, Central and South America - Pramer's Film & Arts (AMC) - Sunday, June 11, 21.00 HS.

New Zealand - Sky Network Arts Channel - Monday, June 12, 8:00 p.m. Channel 020

Australia - Foxtel Arena Channel

Japan - WOWOW - Monday, June 12 at 8:00 a.m. and Saturday, June 17 at 7:00

Philippines - ABS-CBN (Lifestyle)

Armed Forces Network Television - Available to the US Armed Forces stationed outside of the United States.

China - BesTV

Unless otherwise noted, the broadcasts will occur either live or within a week of the June 11 U.S. broadcast on CBS. Check local listings in advance to confirm air dates and times. All information is subject to change.

The 2017 Tony Awards - hosted by Kevin Spacey - will be broadcast on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET/PT time delay) on the CBS Television Network, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

CBS All Access will offer an outlet for fans to watch the Awards live on their phones, tablets or computers (live stream is available in select markets. Visit CBS.com/allaccess for details).

The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

