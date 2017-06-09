Tony Awards Close-Up: Which Movie Musicals Influenced HOLIDAY INN Choreographer Denis Jones? Find Out!

While only on Broadway for a limited run, HOLIDAY INN swept audiences off their feet with its dazzling choreography and delightful musical numbers. The man behind magic is Denis Jones, who earned himself a Tony Nomination for Best Choreography for creating spectacular dance numbers set to the music of the legendary Irving Berlin. Below, watch as he delightfully confesses how he "literally danced down the street" after learning he was nominated and what movie musicals influenced his work!

Jones' recent Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas (Broadway), Forum (Two River/ Williamstown Theatre Festival), Moonshine:That Hee Haw Musical (Dallas Theater Center), The Tempest (New York Shakespeare Festival) and Paint Your Wagon (NY City Center Encores!).

Holiday Inn was the dazzling new musical inspired by the Academy Award-winning film. With music and lyrics by the legendary Irving Berlin, direction by Gordon Greenberg and a book by Greenberg and Chad Hodge, this heartwarming classic with a contemporary sparkle will have you falling in love one beloved tune at a time. This musical featured thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs, including "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade," "Cheek to Cheek," "Shakin' the Blues Away" and more. Whether you adored the film or are experiencing Holiday Inn for the first time, this year-round romance is sure to delight.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

