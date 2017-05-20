Tony Awards Close-Up: What Moment Made A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2's Laurie Metcalf Want to Become an Actor? Find Out!

Making a return back to Broadway after "coming through Chicago via LA," Laurie Metcalf recently earned herself a Best Actress in a Play Tony nomination for her performance in A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2. Though she's had a pretty seasoned career, what was the official moment she realized she could do this whole acting thing for a living? Watch below to find out!

Metcalf is an original member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. She was last seen on Broadway in Misery, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. Metcalf also received Tony Award nominations for her performances in the Broadway productions of The Other Place and November. She was nominated for three Emmy Awards this year, including one for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her starring role in HBO's "Getting On." She received three Emmy Awards for her work on the TV series "Roseanne." Her films include Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs and the Toy Story series. She is currently at work on the upcoming film Lady Bird, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, in which she stars opposite Saoirse Ronan.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

