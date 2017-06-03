2017 AWARDS SEASON
Tony Awards Close-Up: It's Triple the Tonys Love for Producer Jordan Roth

Jun. 3, 2017  

Producer Jordan Roth has several reasons to celebrate this season. Three of his productions earned nominations this season (Groundhog Day, Present Laughter and Falsettos) and he couldn't be happier about it!

Jujamcyn Theaters is recognized as a theatrical innovator, championing shows that push the boundaries of Broadway and create new experiences for audiences. Jujamcyn's five Broadway theatres are the St. James, Al Hirschfeld, August Wilson, Eugene O'Neill, and Walter Kerr where current productions include the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, Groundhog Day, Present Laughter and Amelie. Recent productions include A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, American Idiot, Clybourne Park, Fela!, Hair, How to Succeed in Business, A Little Night Music and Spring Awakening.The Jujamcyn team is led by President Jordan Roth, President Emeritus Rocco Landesman, Executive Vice President Paul Libin and Senior Vice President Jack Viertel.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

